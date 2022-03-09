PM Imran visits Karachi today to meet allies amid Opposition's no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to schedule to visit Karachi today (Wednesday) to seek support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as opposition has submitted no-confidence motion against the premier.

During his day-long visit, the premier will visit MQM-Pakistan's head office in Bahadurabad to hold a meeting with the leaders of the ally party.

He will also hold meetings with the PTI's members of Sindh Assembly and party's provincial and divisional level leadership, state broadcaster reported.

A day earlier, the prime minister reiterated to continue the fight against the ‘corrupt mafia’.

Khan while addressing an event in the country’s federal capital on Tuesday, said his government is not going anywhere but will be more powerful after the latest move of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

Khan, after cautioning the opposition to be prepared for what he would do to them after filing a no-confidence motion, hinted at foreign involvement behind attempts to oust the PTI government.

He said Rs180 million are being offered to our lawmakers while adding that the opposition is playing mind games and I’m a ‘master of it’.

Lamenting that politicians are being traded shamelessly, Khan quipped that he have told his people to take the money being offered and use it for noble causes. He also alleged that funds are being used to get the support of journalists.

Taking a jibe at the opposition narrative, he said the PDM alliance claimed that the establishment has given them a signal. He however negated such claims saying institutions would never go against Pakistan.

The Opposition filed the no-trust motion on Tuesday and now the possibility of a change in the country’s most populous region Punjab is being discussed a day after former estranged PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan joined the Jahangir Tareen group.