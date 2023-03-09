Search

Business

Gold price up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk 06:19 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Gold price up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices spiraled up in the domestic market on Thursday as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,700 and Rs169,496, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $23 to reach $1,819.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 1.13% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 282.30 as compared to yesterday’s Rs279.12.

Finance Minister says talks with IMF about to conclude, staff-level pact likely in two days

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Pakistan Army chief assures business community of economic revival: report

11:05 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

07:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Saudi-Pakistan Tech House launched in Islamabad to boost digital collaboration

12:51 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Nepra approves additional Rs3.39 per unit surcharge on electricity bills

09:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Gold price falls by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Pakistan, IMF resume virtual talks tomorrow for release of bailout funds

10:05 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yashma Gill flaunts her flawless Urdu poetry at live show

08:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

08:32 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 295.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: