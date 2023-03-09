Gold price up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices spiraled up in the domestic market on Thursday as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,700 and Rs169,496, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $23 to reach $1,819.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 1.13% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 282.30 as compared to yesterday’s Rs279.12.