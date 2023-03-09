Search

Pakistan

LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against PEMRA's ban on his speeches

Web Desk 10:51 AM | 9 Mar, 2023
LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea against PEMRA's ban on his speeches
Source: Representational Photo

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has reserved verdict on a plea filed by former premier Imran Khan challenging PEMRA’s order banning local media channels from broadcasting his speeches.

Reports in local media suggest that Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza will pronounce the verdict on the plea filed by a defiant politician who is facing flurry of cases.

Earlier this week, the PTI chairman challenged the contentious orders of the media watchdog on the broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches. In the plea, Khan’s legal counsel maintained that the ban on speech was a violation of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution. Such restrictions led to chaos and political agitation in the county.

The mainstream media regulator banned broadcasting speeches and news conferences of the populist leader, accusing him of hurling verbal attacks at the state’s institutions and promoting hate speech.

PEMRA suspends ARY News license for airing Imran Khan’s speeches despite ban

The recent ban was the third time when PEMRA banned TV channels from airing PTI chief’s speeches since he was removed from power in a no-confidence motion.

Pemra bans airing of Imran Khan's speeches, press conferences

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

More trouble for Imran Khan as new case registered under terror charges after Lahore clashes

09:11 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan suspends Lahore rally after police, PTI workers come face to face

07:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Rana Sanaullah confirms probe underway against Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed for 'corruption'

06:16 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Pakistani FM Bilawal urges UN to monitor crimes against women in Kashmir, other occupied territories

10:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

07:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

‘Imran Khan has never made any request to meet army chief,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

04:59 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

