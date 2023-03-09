LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against PEMRA's ban on his speeches

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has reserved verdict on a plea filed by former premier Imran Khan challenging PEMRA’s order banning local media channels from broadcasting his speeches.
Reports in local media suggest that Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza will pronounce the verdict on the plea filed by a defiant politician who is facing flurry of cases.
Earlier this week, the PTI chairman challenged the contentious orders of the media watchdog on the broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches. In the plea, Khan’s legal counsel maintained that the ban on speech was a violation of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution. Such restrictions led to chaos and political agitation in the county.
The mainstream media regulator banned broadcasting speeches and news conferences of the populist leader, accusing him of hurling verbal attacks at the state’s institutions and promoting hate speech.
The recent ban was the third time when PEMRA banned TV channels from airing PTI chief’s speeches since he was removed from power in a no-confidence motion.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday ended its four-day long appreciation streak and dropped nearly 1 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency recorded a decline against the greenback, with a depreciation of Rs2.78.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 279.12 against the US dollar after a continued upward trajectory.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
