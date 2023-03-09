LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against PEMRA's ban on his speeches

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has reserved verdict on a plea filed by former premier Imran Khan challenging PEMRA’s order banning local media channels from broadcasting his speeches.

Reports in local media suggest that Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza will pronounce the verdict on the plea filed by a defiant politician who is facing flurry of cases.

Earlier this week, the PTI chairman challenged the contentious orders of the media watchdog on the broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches. In the plea, Khan’s legal counsel maintained that the ban on speech was a violation of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution. Such restrictions led to chaos and political agitation in the county.

The mainstream media regulator banned broadcasting speeches and news conferences of the populist leader, accusing him of hurling verbal attacks at the state’s institutions and promoting hate speech.

The recent ban was the third time when PEMRA banned TV channels from airing PTI chief’s speeches since he was removed from power in a no-confidence motion.