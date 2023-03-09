Pakistan Army chief gets security briefing during Gwadar visit: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday visited the port city of Gwadar located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, for a security briefing, the military’s media wing said.
Army Chief was briefed on the security at the southwestern coast, home to Pakistan China flagship project CPEC. Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS Asim Munir commended the formation’s operational preparedness, CPEC security, and efforts to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.
Gen Asim was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor during the visit.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|329
|332
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
