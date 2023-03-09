Pakistan Army chief gets security briefing during Gwadar visit: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday visited the port city of Gwadar located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, for a security briefing, the military’s media wing said.

Army Chief was briefed on the security at the southwestern coast, home to Pakistan China flagship project CPEC. Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS Asim Munir commended the formation’s operational preparedness, CPEC security, and efforts to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

Gen Asim was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor during the visit.

More to follow...