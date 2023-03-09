PSL8, Match 26: Lahore Qalandars bat first against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Table toppers Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League season today on Thursday at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Today’s game will be a thrilling fixture as both sides are coming to face off with the finest players in the league.

Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars have bagged five out of their last six games in the country’s leading Twenty-20 league and are in top form despite losing against Peshawar Zalmi in their last match.

Hosts are also raking in accolades as they clinched five out of their last six games and only lost to Lahore Qalandars in the previous clash. As of now, Shadab-led squad is on a winning streak as their batting has been brilliant in the middle.

Pindi Stadium turned out to be bliss for batters this time as bowlers struggled a lot as fans witnessed over 200 scores in some of the last matches.

Squads

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shawaiz Irfan, Sam Billings (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan