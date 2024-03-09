Search

PakistanTop News

Asif Zardari vs Mahmood Achakzai: Pakistan set to elect new President today

Web Desk
08:40 AM | 9 Mar, 2024
Asif Zardari vs Mahmood Achakzai: Pakistan set to elect new President today

ISLAMABAD – The next President of Pakistan will be elected today on Saturday with PPP leader Asif Zardari being the favourite candidate to get the top spot as he is facing Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Newly elected Members of National Assembly and Senators will exercise their right to vote today in joint session of the parliament to elect a new President.

Chief Election Commissioner will be the Returning Officer RO for the presidential election.

Pakistan's electoral watchdog announced that the election to pick the 14th President will be held at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.

PML-N and PPP-led six-party alliance picked former president Asif Zardari for the coveted post.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Achakzai was named as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and SIC candidate for the President slot. Independent candidates bagged 93 NA seats.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

