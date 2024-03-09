Asif Zardari vs Mahmood Achakzai: Voting underway to elect Pakistan's 14th President

ISLAMABAD – Secret voting for the election of Pakistan's next president gets underway in the National Assembly (NA), the Senate and all four provincial assemblies on Saturday.
PPP leader Asif Zardari being the favourite candidate to get the top spot as he is facing Mahmood Khan Achakzai.
Newly elected Members of National Assembly and Senators are exercising their right to votetoday in joint session of the parliament to elect a new President.
Chief Election Commissioner will be the Returning Officer RO for the presidential election.
Pakistan's electoral watchdog announced that the election to pick the 14th President will be held at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.
PML-N and PPP-led six-party alliance picked former president Asif Zardari for the coveted post.
Meanwhile, Mahmood Achakzai was named as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and SIC candidate for the President slot. Independent candidates bagged 93 NA seats.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
