A successful story of young Emirati chef - Ahmed Darweesh

Each person is presented in his/her own way, some of us are excellent musicians, mathematics, communicators while other are dreamers, philosophers, and artist. Similarly, some are the best cooks, the cooking is not only a professional skill but it also attached with the likings or emotion of the people due to this in the modern world the standard of the chefs ranked top.

Ahmed Darweesh Alhammadi, A man with God-gifted food- talent and excellence with his passion. He has been in the food industry for the past 9 years. He has been cooking up creative and delicious dishes in the UAE. He was born in UAE, now he earns his name among the best chefs of UAE, nobody influences him. He was always been interested in food service, and hospitality.

He went to school and college like every normal child and graduated, but one thing is permanent his passion for cooking grew over time. So when he grew up, he attends his friends and family parties and soon developed a love for the different techniques, used to roll out soft pastry dough, and the spices used in marinating chicken legs. He was inspired by how food can tell a story and convey cultural ideas, as well as how it brings people together.

Ahmed always wanted to cook because he loves making people happy, and likes cooking, and likes to make people happy. He is also an Instagram influencer and has 317k followers, where he uploads, his cooking recipe, etc. He is an expert in UAE dishes. He attempts to try many dishes, and try many cuisines.