PM Imran and Pakistani delegation pay respects at Masjid-e-Nabwi

12:00 AM | 9 May, 2021
PM Imran and Pakistani delegation pay respects at Masjid-e-Nabwi
JEDDAH – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) in the holy city of Madina Munawara.

The Pakistani premier and his delegation broke fast (Iftar), offered evening prayers and supererogatory prayers at Masjid e Nabvi (PBUH).

Khan accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, KP Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Earlier, upon his arrival in the Holy City, the prime minister was received by Governor of Madina Munawara Prince Faisal bin Salman.

Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Tahir Ashrafi are also part of the PM's delegation.

