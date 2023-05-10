Search

Pakistan

ECC approves whooping increase in price of life-saving cardiac stents amid rupee depreciation

Web Desk 08:59 PM | 10 May, 2023
ECC approves whooping increase in price of life-saving cardiac stents amid rupee depreciation
Source: APP

ISLAMABAD – The government has approved an increase in the price of life-saving cardiac stents by up to 21pc and allocated an additional budget of Rs8.4 billion for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid ongoing devaluation of local currency.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved the increase in price of cardiac stents in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The new prices will come into effect after approval from the federal cabinet.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination had tabled the summary regarding the fixation of the maximum retail prices of four new cardiac stents recommended by the National Price Fixation Committee for lifesaving medical devices.

The ECC allowed a roughly 21pc price rise for Boston Scientific's Promus PREMIER stent, taking the average price from Rs48,667 to Rs58,764.

Following a 15pc increase in its average price, the Terumo Ulamaster from Japan will be offered for sale at a starting price of Rs65,507 per piece.

Elixir Medical Corporation of the United States' DESyne X2 will now cost Rs72,450, a 20.7pc increase over the previous price.

The price of Cre8 Amphilimus, which is made by CID of Turkey and Italy, has also increased by 20.7pc; the new price is Rs53,130.

The ECC was informed that the rupee-dollar exchange rate was Rs218.43 on October 14 last year when these four stents were allowed for medical use, and since then rupee has devalued by 19pc.

The impact of the rupee's devaluation may be examined after a month, it was further agreed.

Furthermore, the ECC authorised a Rs8.4 billion additional grant in favour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover its shortfall in the yearly budget for the current financial year 2022–2023 in an effort to lessen the impact of the rupee devaluation on Pakistan's foreign missions.

DRAP notifies price increase in 94 life-saving drugs

ECC approves whooping increase in price of life-saving cardiac stents ...

08:59 PM | 10 May, 2023

08:59 PM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730

