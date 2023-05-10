ECC approves whooping increase in price of life-saving cardiac stents amid rupee depreciation

ISLAMABAD – The government has approved an increase in the price of life-saving cardiac stents by up to 21pc and allocated an additional budget of Rs8.4 billion for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid ongoing devaluation of local currency.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved the increase in price of cardiac stents in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The new prices will come into effect after approval from the federal cabinet.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination had tabled the summary regarding the fixation of the maximum retail prices of four new cardiac stents recommended by the National Price Fixation Committee for lifesaving medical devices.

The ECC allowed a roughly 21pc price rise for Boston Scientific's Promus PREMIER stent, taking the average price from Rs48,667 to Rs58,764.

Following a 15pc increase in its average price, the Terumo Ulamaster from Japan will be offered for sale at a starting price of Rs65,507 per piece.

Elixir Medical Corporation of the United States' DESyne X2 will now cost Rs72,450, a 20.7pc increase over the previous price.

The price of Cre8 Amphilimus, which is made by CID of Turkey and Italy, has also increased by 20.7pc; the new price is Rs53,130.

The ECC was informed that the rupee-dollar exchange rate was Rs218.43 on October 14 last year when these four stents were allowed for medical use, and since then rupee has devalued by 19pc.

The impact of the rupee's devaluation may be examined after a month, it was further agreed.

Furthermore, the ECC authorised a Rs8.4 billion additional grant in favour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover its shortfall in the yearly budget for the current financial year 2022–2023 in an effort to lessen the impact of the rupee devaluation on Pakistan's foreign missions.