PTI releases pre-recorded message of Imran Khan after arrest in Islamabad

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a pre-recorded message of party chief Imran Khan shortly after he was arrested over alleged corrupt practices in Islamabad.
The former prime minister was taken into custody by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case as the National Accountability Bureau has issued his arrest warrants on May 1. The anti-graft buster has also confirmed the development stating that Khan has been shifted to NAB Rawalpindi for further legal action.
The video shared on Twitter starts with the former prime minister stating: “I may have been arrested when you [nation] will be watching this video.”
“I have never violated Pakistan’s Constitution and law as people know me for 50 years,” he said, adding that he always did politics by staying in the limits of the Constitution.
PTI released Imran Khan’s recorded video. pic.twitter.com/VCdkwF4fsX— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023
Lashing out at the ruling coalition, he said they were not arresting him for breaking any law but pressurising him to "withdraw from his fight for real freedom".
At the end, Imran Khan appeals to nation to come out of their homes for real freedom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.8
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
