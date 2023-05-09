PTI releases pre-recorded message of Imran Khan after arrest in Islamabad

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a pre-recorded message of party chief Imran Khan shortly after he was arrested over alleged corrupt practices in Islamabad.

The former prime minister was taken into custody by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case as the National Accountability Bureau has issued his arrest warrants on May 1. The anti-graft buster has also confirmed the development stating that Khan has been shifted to NAB Rawalpindi for further legal action.

The video shared on Twitter starts with the former prime minister stating: “I may have been arrested when you [nation] will be watching this video.”

“I have never violated Pakistan’s Constitution and law as people know me for 50 years,” he said, adding that he always did politics by staying in the limits of the Constitution.

Lashing out at the ruling coalition, he said they were not arresting him for breaking any law but pressurising him to "withdraw from his fight for real freedom".

At the end, Imran Khan appeals to nation to come out of their homes for real freedom.