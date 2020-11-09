Global tally Of COVID-19 cases exceeds 50 million
Web Desk
12:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
Global tally Of COVID-19 cases exceeds 50 million
Share

ISLAMABAD – The number of COVID-19 infections across the world has surpassed 50 million, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

As of 16:45 GMT, the global case tally stood at 50,052,204, with 1,253,110 fatalities.

The US has the highest number of infections, with 9,879,323, followed by India with 8,507,754 and Brazil, which has reported 5,653,561. Russia has registered the fourth highest number of cases (1,760,420) while France’s total stands at 1,709,773.

October was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with the United States becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases. A surge in Europe contributed to the rise.

The latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.

More than 32.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

More From This Category
Global tally Of COVID-19 cases exceeds 50 million
12:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Pakistan, Russia begin DRUZBHA-V ...
10:41 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Indian army kills another three young Kashmiris ...
10:26 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
President Alvi congratulates Biden, Kamala on ...
09:22 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
KP becomes first Pakistani province to integrate ...
07:04 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave – Smart lockdown imposed ...
02:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
System of a Down releases first new songs after a 15-year absence
09:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr