Global tally Of COVID-19 cases exceeds 50 million

ISLAMABAD – The number of COVID-19 infections across the world has surpassed 50 million, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

As of 16:45 GMT, the global case tally stood at 50,052,204, with 1,253,110 fatalities.

The US has the highest number of infections, with 9,879,323, followed by India with 8,507,754 and Brazil, which has reported 5,653,561. Russia has registered the fourth highest number of cases (1,760,420) while France’s total stands at 1,709,773.

October was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with the United States becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases. A surge in Europe contributed to the rise.

The latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.

More than 32.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.