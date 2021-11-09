Allama Iqbal's 144th birth anniversary today
01:15 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
Allama Iqbal's 144th birth anniversary today
The 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, will be observed across the country on Tuesday.

Known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry. He was a man of vision and came up with the idea of Pakistan during his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal's Allahabad address had given a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the subcontinent. His ideology and principles are a source of inspiration for the people of Pakistan.

Adnan Sami honoured with Indian national award
06:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2021

