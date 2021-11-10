England to take on New Zealand in T20 World Cup’s first semi-final today

ABU DHABI – England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in Abu Dhabi in the first of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals today (Wednesday).

The match will start at 6:00pm UAE time.

The world’s top-ranked T20I side dominated the first few games of the Super 12 and Jos Buttler smashed the first century of the World Cup. However, they were hit by injuries to Tymal Mills and Jason Roy in their last two games, which could cause difficulties for them in the semi-final.

The opening batsman Roy’s form and aggressive approach has been a cornerstone of the team’s strategy in white-ball cricket over recent years.

On the other hand, Kiwis bounced back after a loss to Pakistan to win four games in a row. They have been consistent throughout the Super 12, turning the pressure on their opponents as needed. Their bowlers, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been excellent, while Martin Guptill played one of the knocks of the tournament so far.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee