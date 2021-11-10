T20 World Cup: Ali, Malan help England set 167-run target for New Zealand in semi-final
08:30 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Ali, Malan help England set 167-run target for New Zealand in semi-final
ABU DHABI – Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali helped England rebuild after the early loss of their openers and set a target of 167 runs for New Zealand in the first of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals in Abu Dhabi. 

Ali scored unbeaten 51 while Malan made 41 before he was removed by Tim Southee. Jos Buttler could score 29 runs. 

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against England.

England, the world’s top-ranked T20I side, dominated the first few games of the Super 12 and Jos Buttler smashed the first century of the World Cup. However, they were hit by injuries to Tymal Mills and Jason Roy in their last two games, which could cause difficulties for them in the semi-final.

The opening batsman Roy’s form and aggressive approach has been a cornerstone of the team’s strategy in white-ball cricket over recent years.

On the other hand, Kiwis bounced back after a loss to Pakistan to win four games in a row. They have been consistent throughout the Super 12, turning the pressure on their opponents as needed. Their bowlers, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been excellent, while Martin Guptill played one of the knocks of the tournament so far.

Squads

England: 1 Jos Buttler (wk), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Billings, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult

