T20 World Cup: New Zealand win the toss and elect to field first against England 

ABU DHABI – New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals in Abu Dhabi.

England, the world’s top-ranked T20I side, dominated the first few games of the Super 12 and Jos Buttler smashed the first century of the World Cup. However, they were hit by injuries to Tymal Mills and Jason Roy in their last two games, which could cause difficulties for them in the semi-final.

The opening batsman Roy’s form and aggressive approach has been a cornerstone of the team’s strategy in white-ball cricket over recent years.

On the other hand, Kiwis bounced back after a loss to Pakistan to win four games in a row. They have been consistent throughout the Super 12, turning the pressure on their opponents as needed. Their bowlers, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been excellent, while Martin Guptill played one of the knocks of the tournament so far.

Squads

England: 1 Jos Buttler (wk), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Billings, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult