Youngest Nobel peace laureate Malala marries in Birmingham ceremony (See photos)
Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a simple ceremony held in Birmingham.
The 24-year-old activist announced the good news on Twitter while sharing a slew of photos with her life partner.
Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.
“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote.
Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, in a tweet said: “It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah”.
Malala's hubby Asser Malik is General Manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) High Performance Centre. He had joined the cricket board two years ago. Prior to that, he has been served as manager of Multan Sultans, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Yousafzai won international renown after she was shot by the Taliban in Mingora in 2012. She received initial treatment in Pakistan and later was taken to England for further care. She stayed on in the United Kingdom to continue her education and became the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.
In October 2012, Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban militant who jumped inside her school van and yelled, “Who is Malala?” She was targeted for speaking out on education for young women. The Taliban at the time claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying she was promoting “Western thinking,” adding that they had warned her family three times before deciding to kill her.
Since her attack and recovery, Yousafzai has led the Malala Fund in which she said has invested $6 million for schools and books and uniforms for schoolchildren.
