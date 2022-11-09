Arshad Sharif a victim of ‘target killing’, says Rana Sanaullah
12:15 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Arshad Sharif a victim of ‘target killing’, says Rana Sanaullah
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Tuesday evidence suggested that Arshad Sharif, a prominent Pakistani journalist, was the victim of a targeted killing in Kenya.

He said it was not an accidental shooting, though he still needed more information on the incident.

TV journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead on the evening of October 23 in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

A police report said officers hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was traveling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping. A Kenyan police watchdog has said it is investigating the incident.

The interior minister told journalists on Tuesday: “Arshad Sharif’s death is not a case of mistaken identity — I can say, and, on the evidence we have so far, this prima facie is a target killing.”

“We still need to obtain more (evidence) to confirm all this ... and we have asked the Kenyan government for more data,” he added.

