Dancing troupe Quick Style dances to Shazia Manzoor's hit song 'Battiyan Bhujai Rakh Di'
Share
Legendary singer Shazia Manzoor is currently enjoying her life in America. The famous Punjabi singer also hosts concerts in different states.
While her TikTok videos are telling us she is pulling some great crowds in America, it seems the famous dancing troupe Quick Style is equally a fan of the 'Battiyan Bhujai Rakh Di' song by Shazia Manzoor.
Taking to Instagram, Quick Style shared a groovy video where they did an awesome dance remix of the peppy number.
'Challenging all dancers to move on this track! Remember to TAG US (Gonna share)
Black Eye Peas X Shazia Manzoor!!
Remix by Your boys Quickstyle ???????????? #quickeez', read the caption.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Manzoor starred in the music video with singer Zakir Amanat on the song Akh Da Nasha. She has won two Nigar Awards, served as a playback singer for Ishq Khuda, and also performed on Coke Studio platform.
Shazia Manzoor wins hearts with latest video 03:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Pakistani music industry's seasoned and talented singer Shazia Manzoor doesn't need any introduction. She has a knack ...
- India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Score & Live Streaming, Match ...02:15 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan announces plan to resume long march to Islamabad11:36 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Dancing troupe Quick Style dances to Shazia Manzoor's hit song ...11:01 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
-
- 'Stay focused on professional duties,' COAS Bajwa tells troops at ...09:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar jumps to brother Danyal's defense over funky hairstyle05:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
-
- Sonya Hussyn, Shahzad Sheikh demand holiday in a hilarious way04:29 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022