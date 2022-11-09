Dancing troupe Quick Style dances to Shazia Manzoor's hit song 'Battiyan Bhujai Rakh Di'
Dancing troupe Quick Style dances to Shazia Manzoor's hit song 'Battiyan Bhujai Rakh Di'
Legendary singer Shazia Manzoor is currently enjoying her life in America. The famous Punjabi singer also hosts concerts in different states.

While her TikTok videos are telling us she is pulling some great crowds in America, it seems the famous dancing troupe Quick Style is equally a fan of the 'Battiyan Bhujai Rakh Di' song by Shazia Manzoor.

Taking to Instagram, Quick Style shared a groovy video where they did an awesome dance remix of the peppy number.

'Challenging all dancers to move on this track! Remember to TAG US (Gonna share)

Black Eye Peas X Shazia Manzoor!!

Remix by Your boys Quickstyle ???????????? #quickeez', read the caption.

For the unversed, Manzoor starred in the music video with singer Zakir Amanat on the song Akh Da Nasha. She has won two Nigar Awards, served as a playback singer for Ishq Khuda, and also performed on Coke Studio platform. 

