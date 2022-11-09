Mehwish Hayat sets pulses racing with new photoshoot in golden dress

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat’s bold persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the key reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

Leaving her massive fan following delighted, the Load Wedding star has an attractive Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time was no exception either as the Dillagi actress has set the pulses racing as she posted clicks of her photoshoot at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

The 34-year-old actress is gilded in gold as she donned a glittering dress by Naeem Khan while giving striking pose for the cover story of a fashion magazine.

“On the top of the world,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat recently starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel, and the Eid film London Nahi Jaungi. Both projects have been successful and Hayat's performance has been lauded.