Pakistan beat Mexico to win Polo Championship 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan beat Mexico to win the World Cup of Polo Championship 2022 at Valiente polo farm in Wellington in the United States of America.

Showing terrific performance in the final match of the championship, Pakistan thumbed the rival team 11-8 to win the title.

Social media users have showered praises on the Pakistan team for winning the world cup.

Back in September, Pakistan Polo Team outpaced India by 7-3 in the second playoff to qualify for the XII FIP World Cup Polo Championship.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day for Pakistan as he played outstanding polo and guided his team to tremendous triumph by contributing splendid six goals while another talented youngster Raja Mikayel Sami converted one goal. Other Pakistan team members were Raja Sami Ullah and Raja Temur Nadeem while Brig (r) Badar Zaman was team manager.