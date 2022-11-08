PM Shehbaz asks CJP Bandial to form judicial commission to probe Imran attack, raises five questions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and asked him to form a judicial commission to investigate the November 3 gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The prime minister has requested the chief justice to form the judicial commission consisting of all judges of the Supreme Court and consider the following questions:

Which law enforcement agencies were responsible to provide security to Imran’s convoy? Whether security protocols and other SOPs were put in place to secure the convoy and whether these protocols were adhered to? What are the facts of the incident itself? Whether law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities complied with the prescribed investigation, evidence collection, and handling procedures following the incident? Whether the investigation into the incident is being deliberately impeded? If yes, by which actors and why? Whether the shooting was a result of a criminal conspiracy hatched to assassinate Imran or the act of a lone shooter? Who are the actors responsible in either scenario?

The prime minister also said in the letter that the federal government would fully assist the proposed judicial commission in investigation of the attack on Khan.

In a related deveopment, Khan called on the chief custice to be “more assertive” when it comes to dispensing justice.

In response to a question during an interview with a foreign news channel, the former premier said that justice persisted when every person, even the most powerful, was brought under the rule of law.

“I, as the head of a province, can’t get the three people to be investigated, imagine what will the situation be for the common man,” he said, adding that PTI’s movement for “real struggle” demanded rule of law.