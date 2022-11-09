PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed's 'leaked' video goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Politicians, journalists and activists condemned the ‘new low’ in politics as a doctored video of PML-N Vice President Pervaiz Rasheed with an unidentified woman went viral on social media.

The clip which allegedly showed the PML-N leader on a video call with an unidentified woman engaged in immoral activities became a top trend on social media with the hashtag of #leaked.

The disgraceful incident draws condemnation as it comes days after PTI Senator Azam Swati’s video sparks controversy.

As the PML-N leader termed his clips fake, his rival party leaders condemned the incident.

Shehbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said “It is important to respect everyone’s dignity and privacy whether it is Pervaiz Rashid or anyone else…The morality of this society is being destroyed.”

سوشل میڈیا سے پتہ چلا کہ پرویز رشید صاحب کی کوئی وڈیو لیک کی گئی۔



اس عمل کی کھل کر مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ پرویز رشید ہوں یا کوئی اور سب کی عزت اور پرائیویسی کا احترام ضروری ہے۔



پہلے وزیراعظم کے دفتر کی آڈیو جاری کی گئیں اب لوگوں کی وڈیوز۔ اس معاشرے کی اخلاقیات کو تباہ کیا جا رہا ہے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 8, 2022

Senior PTI leader Hammad Azhar said the leaked video is another strategy of the incumbent government.

پرویز رشید کی وڈیو شاید اس لئے لیک کی گئی تا کہ جب اصلی ہدف یعنی پی ٹی آئی کو نشانہ بنایا جائے تو شک کا دائرہ وسیع رہے۔ ویسے بھی اعظم سواتی کہ معاملے پر بہت تھو تھو ہو رہی ہے۔

اور ایسا ہی وزیراعظم ہاؤس کی لیکس میں ہوا۔ دونوں طرف کی لیکس کے بعد اُسے کسی نجی گروہ کی سازش کہا گیا۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 8, 2022

Please stop sharing the leaked video of Pervaiz Rasheed. There should be a full stop to these kind of leaks. It’s not cool to leak someone’s private moments no matter what or who the other person is. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 8, 2022

Please don't post or share the leaked private video of Pervaiz Rasheed. We may politically disagree with him but i strongly condemn this. No one has the right to invade someone's privacy. This disgusting trend of blackmailing people must stop here immediately!! — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) November 8, 2022

Earlier, ousted prime minister Imran Khan, who is now recovering after an assassination attempt, said that his political opponents were making ‘obscene videos’ using ‘deep fake technology’ to tarnish his image.