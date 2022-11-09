Sonya Hussyn, Shahzad Sheikh demand holiday in a hilarious way

Noor Fatima
04:29 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Source: File Photo
Actors are often jaded at the end of the day due to their exhaustive schedules so asking for a day off is justifiable.

To raise their voice on this issue, Pakistani actors Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh have come forward with hilarious ranting and demanded that they should be allowed to relax on gazetted holidays like November 9.

The Wafa Na Ashna actor and the Meri Behan Meri Dewrani stars hilariously ranted that they shouldn't be obliged to work on official holidays, especially when Pakistan was playing the T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.   

For the unversed, November 9 was officially observed as a holiday in Paksitan as it is the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan and the visionary who saw the dream of Pakistan.

Hussyn and Sheikh also planned to protest so they might have a good chance of taking a day off.

On the work front, Hussyn and Sheikh have been roped in for ARY's upcoming project Teray Bina Main Nahi.

