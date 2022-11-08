T20 World Cup: Chief Justice Bandial is excited as Pakistan face New Zealand in semi-final

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has suggested putting up a screen outside the court for cricket lovers on the day of the semi-final of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Excitement is gripping the entire country as Pakistan is set to take on New Zealand in the semi final on Wednesday. The Green Shirts unexpectedly snuck into the last four by sending Bangladesh packing.

The match came under discussion at the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case pertaining to the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendments on Tuesday.

Lawyers objected to deferral of court proceedings till Wednesday, saying the semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday.

"The match will start at 1pm," lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan said, requesting the court not to adjourn the hearing till then.

On this, CJP Bandial said he didn't even know about it. "Why don't we skip the hearing of the case tomorrow due to the semi-final?" he asked.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked: "If you don't mind we'll watch the match while you continue giving arguments." He also asked the lawyer to spare Wednesday as he himself is a cricket fan.

"Let's put up a screen outside the court for the match. I pray that Pakistan wins the semi-final," the CJP said, adding that they will wrap up tomorrow's hearing early by the time the match is in a good situation.