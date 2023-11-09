Asim Azhar schools IBA students for chanting Hania Aamir's name during concert

Asim Azhar won't tolerate if you chant Hania Aamir's name anymore. Why? Because enough is enough!

The Pakistani singer, Azhar, and actress, Aamir, who were rumored to be in a blossoming relationship had everyone smitten with them until Aamir quashed all such claims in an Instagram live with singer Aima Baig. The Mere Humsafar star's statement led to the former couple's fans suffering a heartbreak as they shipped them together anywhere and everywhere.

Despite all, Aamir and Azhar moved on with their lives and the latter is happily engaged to up-and-coming star Merub Ali.

Previously, the Ghalat Fehmi crooner was performing at an educational institution where the crowd started chanting the Anaa actor's name during the live concert. In response, Azhar's gave a witty reply saying, “Ex ka nam lein gai to boys ko maza nahi ayega.”

However, in a recent performance at a known university, the Tum Tum singer had to face mockery once again by fans when they chanted his alleged ex's name but, this time Azhar called them out for their immature behaviour.

Visibly annoyed by the young students' uncalled for trolling, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer said, “Kia ho gaya beta? IBA hii aye ho na ya pagal khanay? [What happened, son? You came to IBA or a mental asylum?]

Actor and host Yasir Hussain sensed the singer's vexation and tried to keep things in control, telling everyone to relax and jokingly asking them not to get the concert cancelled.

The alleged former couple had everyone guessing that they were a thing when they walked hand in hand at the Fashion Pakistan Week 2019 in Karachi and stole the show with their romantic gesture when Hania lovingly caressed her alleged beau’s cheek.

Post her statement to Baig, the Janaan revealed that she is much more careful about what goes on her socials in an interview with Something Haute. The Sang e Mah actress said, "when new actors enter the industry, they are not really trained for fame or how to handle it, and so people learn via trial and error."