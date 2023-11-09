  

Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Asim Azhar schools IBA students for chanting Hania Aamir's name during concert

Noor Fatima
12:01 AM | 9 Nov, 2023
Asim Azhar Hania Aamir
Source: File Photo

Asim Azhar won't tolerate if you chant Hania Aamir's name anymore. Why? Because enough is enough!

The Pakistani singer, Azhar, and actress, Aamir, who were rumored to be in a blossoming relationship had everyone smitten with them until Aamir quashed all such claims in an Instagram live with singer Aima Baig. The Mere Humsafar star's statement led to the former couple's fans suffering a heartbreak as they shipped them together anywhere and everywhere. 

Despite all, Aamir and Azhar moved on with their lives and the latter is happily engaged to up-and-coming star Merub Ali.

Previously, the Ghalat Fehmi crooner was performing at an educational institution where the crowd started chanting the Anaa actor's name during the live concert. In response, Azhar's gave a witty reply saying, “Ex ka nam lein gai to boys ko maza nahi ayega.”

However, in a recent performance at a known university, the Tum Tum singer had to face mockery once again by fans when they chanted his alleged ex's name but, this time Azhar called them out for their immature behaviour.

Visibly annoyed by the young students' uncalled for trolling, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer said, “Kia ho gaya beta? IBA hii aye ho na ya pagal khanay? [What happened, son? You came to IBA or a mental asylum?]

Actor and host Yasir Hussain sensed the singer's vexation and tried to keep things in control, telling everyone to relax and jokingly asking them not to get the concert cancelled. 

The alleged former couple had everyone guessing that they were a thing when they walked hand in hand at the Fashion Pakistan Week 2019 in Karachi and stole the show with their romantic gesture when Hania lovingly caressed her alleged beau’s cheek. 

Post her statement to Baig, the Janaan revealed that she is much more careful about what goes on her socials in an interview with Something Haute. The Sang e Mah actress said, "when new actors enter the industry, they are not really trained for fame or how to handle it, and so people learn via trial and error."

Asim Azhar avoids discussing Hania Aamir in recent interview

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:34 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Hania Aamir flaunts her hair transformation

10:49 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Dance videos of university students draw online ire (See Videos)

11:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

US denies visa to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for concert 

06:58 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Hania Aamir slays in orange saree

07:03 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Pakistani celebs condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son ...

06:22 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Sana Khan reacts to tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:29 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Kiran Ashfaque calls social media “toxic” after being trolled

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.

Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.45
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.65 764.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.66 930.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.36 61.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 738.95 746.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.16 78.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 317.17 319.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: