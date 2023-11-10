How can Pakistan qualify for World Cup semi-final after New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka?

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, in the 41st match of the ICC World Cup 2023, denting Pakistan's hopes to qualify for the semi-final.

Pakistan's chances to advance to the next stage of the World Cup is almost impossible due to the Black Caps' pivotal victory. The Green Shirts must defeat England by heavy margin in their last game on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan need to defeat England by 287 runs to qualify for the semis. In batting second, Pakistan need to chase down the total in just 2.4 overs.

Three teams are currently vying for the one available spot in the big event's semi-final: New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. India, South Africa, and Australia have already secured their spots.

As things stand, Afghanistan's position is the weakest due to their negative net run rate (NRR), while Black Caps appear to be in a dominant position to qualify.