How many journalists killed in Israel-Gaza war?

At least 39 journalists have lost their lives in just over a month of Israel's attack on Gaza. That is more than twice as many as murdered in one and a half years of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Since the most recent violence began on October 7, 39 journalists – 34 of them were Palestinians – have died, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Among those who have died in the conflict are a Lebanese journalist and at least four Israelis.

On the other hand, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a press freedom organisation based in Paris, has estimated that 41 journalists have died so far.

Due to its indiscriminate bombardment of the Gaza strip, which has killed over 10,800 Palestinians, the majority of whom were civilians, Israel has also been accused of breaking the laws of war.

Over 1,400 people were murdered in the October 7 Hamas attack inside Israel.

Since the CPJ began compiling statistics for journalists covering conflicts in 1992, the Israel-Hamas war has resulted in more journalist deaths in the first month of hostilities than any previous conflict.

The toll has been called "shocking" by RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire, and the figure is expected to increase as the media watchdog looks into allegations of many more journalists who may have been hurt or gone missing.

Since the conflict started in 2022, 17 journalists have lost their lives in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.