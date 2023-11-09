Kiran Ashfaque calls social media “toxic” after being trolled

Pakistani actress, model, and social media figure, Kiran Ashfaque, has no time for trolls and believes that “social media is toxic.”

Ashfaque, who became a favourite of fashion and moral police on the internet, for her bold sartorial choices, once again vexed social media users when she shared pictures from a local cafe in Karachi.

The former wife of Pakistani television and film actor Imran, Ashraf Awan, famed for his outstanding performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, posed for the camera in her laidback yet chic outfit. Ashfaque donned a black crop top paired with denim, and complemented the look with black heels and a handbag.

Although unfazed by the criticism, Ashfaque was brutally trolled for her clothes where one user asked, “has the definition of "gorgeous" changed of late?” taking a subtle dig at the star.

The social media star took to Instagram story section and shared, “Social media is very toxic. Sorry main ache hone wali acting nahi kar sakti [I'm sorry I can't act being a good person]”

In another instance, Ashfaque commented, “Kuch bhi karlo Koi khush nai hota. [You can do everything, but nobody will be happy]”