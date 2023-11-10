Rachin Ravindra sets new record of most runs in debut World Cup

Following a critical victory against Sri Lanka on Thursday, New Zealand is getting closer to claiming a semifinal spot in the ICC World Cup 2023.

They bowled the Lankan side for just 171 runs and chased down the target in 24th over at Pune's MCA Stadium.

In his debut World Cup, Rachin Ravindra wrote history by pursuing an easy target. He became the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 565 runs.

Before turning 25, he eclipsed the record held by his hero and Indian icon, Sachin Tendulkar, for the most runs in an ODI World Cup edition.

In the current competition, Ravindra has scored 565 runs, whereas Sachin Tendulkar had a significant impact with 523 runs during the 1996 World Cup.

The 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra celebrated reaching yet another milestone with his seven runs. He broke Jonny Bairstow of England's record for most runs in the ODI World Cup and created new benchmarks.

Rahul Dravid continues to be India's best debutant scorer with 461 runs in the 1999 World Cup, while Bairstow made 532 runs in the 2019 tournament.