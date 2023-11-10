Pakistani power couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, both of whom are accomplished actors, took to Instagram and shared pictures from a recent wedding and stole the spotlight with their adorable antics.
The couple who tied the knot in 2022 has been a fan favourite, courtesy to their PDA-filled social media posts and pictures. Once again, the Parizaad actress took to the picture-sharing platform to steal netizens' attention with scintillating pictures of the adorable couple.
Aly took to Instagram story section to share pictures and snippets of the couple having fun at the wedding. The Bunty I Love You star looking elegant and gorgeous in a beautiful purple saree while Ansari looked dashing in a suit.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555610-6361.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555624-4369.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555645-7812.mp4
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555649-4584.mp4
On the acting front, Aly has showcased her acting prowess in a number of drama serials including Meeras, Mushkil, Fitrat, Parizaad, Bhai, Mere Khudaya, Visaal, Bunty I Love You, Rang Laaga, Jannat Se Aagay among others.
Ansari, on the other hand, was seen in Rang Mehal, Dil Tanha Tanha, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, and Dil Hi Tou Hai to name a few.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Dec-2022/will-saboor-aly-and-husband-ali-ansari-work-together-in-an-upcoming-project
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.84
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.
On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.