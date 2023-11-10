Pakistani power couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, both of whom are accomplished actors, took to Instagram and shared pictures from a recent wedding and stole the spotlight with their adorable antics.

The couple who tied the knot in 2022 has been a fan favourite, courtesy to their PDA-filled social media posts and pictures. Once again, the Parizaad actress took to the picture-sharing platform to steal netizens' attention with scintillating pictures of the adorable couple.

Aly took to Instagram story section to share pictures and snippets of the couple having fun at the wedding. The Bunty I Love You star looking elegant and gorgeous in a beautiful purple saree while Ansari looked dashing in a suit.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555610-6361.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555624-4369.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555645-7812.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-11-09/in-pictures-saboor-aly-ali-ansari-set-couple-goals-in-latest-pictures-1699555649-4584.mp4

On the acting front, Aly has showcased her acting prowess in a number of drama serials including Meeras, Mushkil, Fitrat, Parizaad, Bhai, Mere Khudaya, Visaal, Bunty I Love You, Rang Laaga, Jannat Se Aagay among others.

Ansari, on the other hand, was seen in Rang Mehal, Dil Tanha Tanha, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, and Dil Hi Tou Hai to name a few.

