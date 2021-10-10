Alizeh Shah responds to a clueless fan's comment on latest bridal shoot
Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah’s dreamy bridal photoshoot has been the talk of the town lately and the gorgeous portraits have been spreading like wildfire on the internet.
While the fashion shoot is a treat for sore eyes, some followers' clueless comments on the posts have left Alizeh quite amused.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ehd e Wafa star shared the message in her stories to express her amazement at the “wedding” news that never happened. “Bus itna bekhabar hona hai duniya se,” she remarked with a laughing emoji.
This is the first time Muneeb Butt and Alizeh have collaborated for a project.
Ever since the stunning portraits have gone viral, netizens have been heaping praises of the fashion shoot and loved Butt and Shah's chemistry.
On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin while Muneeb is currently seen in the drama serial Baddua opposite Amar Khan.
