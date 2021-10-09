LIVE – Northern field first against Balochistan in Match 26 of National T20 Cup

07:37 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
LIVE – Northern field first against Balochistan in Match 26 of National T20 Cup
Share

LAHORE – Northern won the toss and decide to field first against Balochistan in 26th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today (Saturday).

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notched up their fifth win in eight matches to join Sindh, Central Punjab and Northern on 10 points as semi-final qualification in the National T20 is all set to go down to the wire in Lahore.

Live Streaming;

More From This Category
Mohammad Sajjad becomes first Pakistani to hit ...
08:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Shoaib Malik replaces Sohaib Maqsood in ...
04:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
FFPL II Grand Final - The biggest ever esports ...
03:32 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeat ...
03:07 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 ...
01:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: National squad allowed training ...
11:41 AM | 9 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery
07:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr