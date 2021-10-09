LIVE – Northern field first against Balochistan in Match 26 of National T20 Cup
07:37 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Northern won the toss and decide to field first against Balochistan in 26th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today (Saturday).
Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notched up their fifth win in eight matches to join Sindh, Central Punjab and Northern on 10 points as semi-final qualification in the National T20 is all set to go down to the wire in Lahore.
