National T20 Cup, Match 25: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Watch Live
Web Desk
03:07 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 25: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Watch Live
Share

LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the toss and opted to field against Sindh in the 25th fixture of the National T20 Cup.

The match started at 3 pm at Gaddafi stadium, Lahore.

Squads

More From This Category
FFPL II Grand Final - The biggest esports event ...
03:16 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 ...
01:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: National squad allowed training ...
11:41 AM | 9 Oct, 2021
Schedule for Pakistan matches in T20 World Cup ...
07:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Sharjeel, Rumman guide Sindh ...
07:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Pakistan make changes in T20 World Cup squad
05:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir celebrate baby girl’s arrival
11:28 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr