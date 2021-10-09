National T20 Cup, Match 25: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Watch Live
03:07 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the toss and opted to field against Sindh in the 25th fixture of the National T20 Cup.
The match started at 3 pm at Gaddafi stadium, Lahore.
Squads
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to field against Sindh.#NationalT20Cup | #SINDHvKP | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/A3mUToITRV— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) October 9, 2021
