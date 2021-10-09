PTI leader Laila Parveen's ex-husband arrested for ‘harassing’ his stepdaughter
Share
KARACHI – Law enforcers in the country’s largest metropolis apprehended the former husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Laila Parveen for allegedly harassing his stepdaughter.
Reports in local media quoting sources said the accused, Ali Hasnain Advocate, was arrested in a raid in the DHA’s Tauheed Commercial area.
Sargana was shifted to the Women Police Station, in Saddar, while a case was lodged at the Gizri Police Station.
The local leader of the ruling party accused her former husband of harassing his stepdaughter and giving life threats. She also accused him of having an illegal hand weapon while several cases of sexual harassment were already registered against him, Laila said while speaking with the media.
She said her ex-husband had contracted around nine marriages while adding that she married him about five years ago. Lahore Bar Association has already canceled his license in 2017, she revealed.
'Cannot spend nights with Ziaullah Bangash!' ... 06:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
PESHAWAR – A woman from Kohat says Ziaullah Bangash, a lawmaker of the ruling PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, ...
- #NationalT20Cup, Match 25: #Sindh vs #KhyberPakhtunkhwa — Watch Live03:07 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- President Alvi lands in Dubai on two-day visit to UAE02:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 World Cup with back ...01:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- PTI leader Laila Parveen's ex-husband arrested for ‘harassing’ ...12:57 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- US delegation set to meet Taliban in first high-level talks in Qatar ...12:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Minar-e-Pakistan incident - TikToker Ayesha Akram alleges her partner ...06:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Esra Bilgic wins hearts with glimpses from the sets of Kanunsuz ...02:28 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021