PTI leader Laila Parveen's ex-husband arrested for ‘harassing’ his stepdaughter

KARACHI – Law enforcers in the country’s largest metropolis apprehended the former husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Laila Parveen for allegedly harassing his stepdaughter.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the accused, Ali Hasnain Advocate, was arrested in a raid in the DHA’s Tauheed Commercial area.

Sargana was shifted to the Women Police Station, in Saddar, while a case was lodged at the Gizri Police Station.

The local leader of the ruling party accused her former husband of harassing his stepdaughter and giving life threats. She also accused him of having an illegal hand weapon while several cases of sexual harassment were already registered against him, Laila said while speaking with the media.

She said her ex-husband had contracted around nine marriages while adding that she married him about five years ago. Lahore Bar Association has already canceled his license in 2017, she revealed.