Sadia Khan narrates her cutest fan moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Khuda Aur Muhabbat famed Sadia Khan was ecstatic as she met Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and received compliments from the ultimate beauty queen.

Needless to say, Khan could barely hide her enthusiasm as she took to her Instagram handle and shared the perfect fan moment with her followers.

Sharing a beautiful selfie with Aishwarya, the gorgeous model-actor penned a small note where she gushed about her encounter in these words: “Just bumped into the prettiest and most humble ladies on Earth.”

She added, mentioning how she blushed when Aishwarya complimented her. “PS I glanced down at my feet for a second when she said, 'God bless you. You are beautiful.’ Now I know I am beautiful!”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked her gorgeous self as she was all dressed in a pink sequined jacket and masked-up.

Moreover, the Dhoom 2 actor recently walked the ramp for Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show which kicked off on Sunday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The 47-year-old was joined by Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren, singer Camila Cabello, as well as actors Amber Heard of Aquaman fame and Katherine Langford from Knives Out.