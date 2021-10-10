Sadia Khan narrates her cutest fan moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Share
Khuda Aur Muhabbat famed Sadia Khan was ecstatic as she met Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and received compliments from the ultimate beauty queen.
Needless to say, Khan could barely hide her enthusiasm as she took to her Instagram handle and shared the perfect fan moment with her followers.
Sharing a beautiful selfie with Aishwarya, the gorgeous model-actor penned a small note where she gushed about her encounter in these words: “Just bumped into the prettiest and most humble ladies on Earth.”
She added, mentioning how she blushed when Aishwarya complimented her. “PS I glanced down at my feet for a second when she said, 'God bless you. You are beautiful.’ Now I know I am beautiful!”
View this post on Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked her gorgeous self as she was all dressed in a pink sequined jacket and masked-up.
Moreover, the Dhoom 2 actor recently walked the ramp for Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show which kicked off on Sunday as part of Paris Fashion Week.
The 47-year-old was joined by Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren, singer Camila Cabello, as well as actors Amber Heard of Aquaman fame and Katherine Langford from Knives Out.
Why Aishwarya Rai refused to work in Kuch Kuch ... 01:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) wooed the masses as the film paved its way to be crowned as a cult classic of Bollywood ...
- National T20 Cup, Balochistan set a decent target for Central Punjab ...09:05 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Sadia Khan narrates her cutest fan moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan08:15 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran announces establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority07:31 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs06:30 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Video of Neelam Muneer dancing to Pashto song goes viral05:21 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- LSA21: Mahira Khan grooves to Moray Saiyyan, video breaks the internet02:18 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
-
- Bollywood producer raided in Mumbai over drugs-on-cruise case12:13 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021