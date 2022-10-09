Mehdi Hassan's ghazals light up ramp at Paris Fashion Week

This year's Paris Fashion Week wasn't just about the latest fashion and trends but also about the capricious climatic changes around the world.

According to multiple outlets, Germany-based fashion brand 'GmbH' debuted its menswear spring collection 2023 titled "Ghazal" at Paris Fashion Week (PFW) and dedicated to flood-affected Pakistan.

If that wasn't the only thing showing sympathy, the creators decided to pay homage to one of the legendary singers of Pakistan Mehdi Hassan with a sweet gesture that sent a strong message.

The audience was surprised to listen to the unfamiliar but melodious ghazal of Mehdi Hassan ‘Duniya Kisie ke pyar mein’ as the models stepped up their walk on the ramp.

The German fashion brand chose to raise awareness using prestigious platforms like Paris Fashion Week about natural disasters and their impact on the fashion industry worldwide.

For the unversed, floods in Pakistan not only affected people and agriculture but also the fashion industry in one way or the other.

Earlier, British screenwriter and television, film and documentary producer Jemima Goldsmith auctioned her film What’s Love Got To Do With It? for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Moreover, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan to take a look at the flood devastation and help the victims.