Nawaz Sharif all set for ‘heart to heart’ talk with Pakistanis today

LONDON – Deposed Pakistani premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will hold ‘heart to heart’ conversation with the nation on Sunday.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the announcement on Twitter, saying a ‘heart-to-heart’, never before and candid conversation between Nawaz Sharif and the media will be live today from the British capital.

PML-N minister said the presser will begin at 4 pm. Maryam Nawaz, who traveled to London on October 4 after getting her passport, will also join her father for a candid talk.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد اور سابق وزیراعظم محمد نوازشریف قوم سے آج شام 4 بجے اپنے دل کی باتیں کریں گے۔۔۔



بات چیت کے چند لمحات pic.twitter.com/sqAtiiaBAA — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 9, 2022

The daughter of the former prime minister was reunited with her paternal family in London after a four-year gap.

PML-N chief’s return is on the cards as many of his aides hinted at his role in coming years. Nawaz’s return is also of paramount importance for PMLN’s election momentum as the party tries to push back against its isolation from mainstream politics.

Maryam jets off to London to meet father Nawaz ... 09:22 AM | 5 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday departed to London to meet her father Nawaz Sharif days ...

Sharif earlier traveled to London after getting a sentence of ten years over corruption charges.