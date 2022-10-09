T20 tri-series: New Zealand opt to field first against Bangladesh in third match today
10:16 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Source: Bangladesh Cricket (Twitter)
CHRISTCHURCH – New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in the third T20 game on Sunday.

The hosts and Bangal Tigers are locking horns after getting defeated by Pakistan in the first two games.

In the first game, Men in Green outclassed Bangladesh by 21 runs, while Babar-led side beat Black Caps by 6 wickets in the second game. Today’s game is said to be a must-win match for both squads. 

Pakistan dominates the tri-series involving New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with two wins in two games.

New Zealand host the seven-match T20I Tri-series, it is the final international assignment for all three teams before they leave for Australia for the ICC World Cup.

Schedule

             Friday, October 7 – Pakistan v Bangladesh

             Saturday, October 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand

             Sunday, October 9 – Bangladesh v New Zealand

             Tuesday, October 11 – New Zealand v Pakistan

             Wednesday, October 12 – Bangladesh v New Zealand

             Thursday, October 13 – Bangladesh v Pakistan

             Friday, October 14 – Final

