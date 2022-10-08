Two titles each for Hajra, Waleed, one for Asad in Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE – Talented Hajra Suhail and Waleed Javed won two crown each while Asad Zaman lifted one in the New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Saturday.

In the boys U-18 final, Asad Zaman played well against Ahtesham Arif and outpaced him by 6-3, 6-3. Asad started well against Ahtesham and dominated the first set in great style as he took the wet 6-3. The second set was identical to the first one, as Asad continued to do well and won it 6-3 to clinch the title.

Asad, student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, thanked his coach and mentor for his guidance and excellent training that has transformed him into a professional player and title-winning national junior athlete. "I am grateful to very generous Mr. Tariq Zaman, who is continuously supporting and sponsoring me to help me make my dreams come true. Now I am keen to win international laurels for my country."

In the boys U-16 doubles final, M Sohaan Noor/Waleed Javed outlasted the pair of Asad Zaman and Aized Khalil 6-4 to win the title. The girls U-18 final was clinched by Hajra Suhail (SICAS), who beat Bismel Zia 6-2 to claim the title.

In the boys U-16 final, Waleed Javed beat Ameer Hamza 6-1 for the title. In the boys U-14 final, Abdullah Pirzada beat M Sohaan Noor 6-2. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat Hajra Suhail 6-4. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Hajra Suhail beat Ayyan Shahbaz 6-0.

Mr. Adil Khan Rokhri, CEO New Khan Transport, graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and he, along with PLTA Secretary Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Col (R) Asif Dar, players and their families and tennis enthusiasts.

Malik thanked Mr. Adil Khan Rokhri, CEO New Khan Transport, for his all-out support for the game of tennis and hoped that he would continue to sponsor this game. He also lauded Sheikh Haroon for sponsoring the game of tennis and especially for junior development program.