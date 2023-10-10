Nearly 704 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

As Palestine plunges further into bloodshed, the number of Palestinians martyred in the Israeli air strikes on Gaza has surpassed 700 and nearly 3,000 people have been wounded.

To add to the Palestinian people's woes, Israel has imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cut off the water, power and food supplies and is bombing people indiscriminately.

On the other hand, the number of Israelis killed in the surprise attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas has crossed 800 and more than 2,200 Israelis are wounded. According to the Israeli media reports, 343 of these wounded people have major injuries and 22 of them are critical.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that “what Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible … We are going to change the Middle East.”

“This is only the beginning,” he said. “We will defeat them with force, enormous force.”

Earlier, Netanyahu warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites, which he vowed to turn “to rubble”.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would impose a “complete siege” on the long blockaded enclave and stressed what this meant for its 2.3 million people: “No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it’s all closed.”