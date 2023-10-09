Pakistani rupee continues to strengthen against dollar, hovers around 281 in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on the first working day of the week against the US dollar during early trade in the interbank market, with analysts attributing the gains to an ongoing crackdown.
During the intra-day trading, the local unit moved up to 281.65, with an increase of Rs1.04.
In previous sessions, PKR gained 1.8pc during the back-to-back sessions to close at 282.69 against the greenback. The recent gains took the winning streak to 22 sessions and helped the Pakistani currency to close at its highest in a couple of months.
Lately, Pakistani rupee emerged as world's top-performing currency against USD, with staggering appreciation of nearly 10 percent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
