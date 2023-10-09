Pakistani rupee continues to strengthen against dollar, hovers around 281 in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on the first working day of the week against the US dollar during early trade in the interbank market, with analysts attributing the gains to an ongoing crackdown.



During the intra-day trading, the local unit moved up to 281.65, with an increase of Rs1.04.

In previous sessions, PKR gained 1.8pc during the back-to-back sessions to close at 282.69 against the greenback. The recent gains took the winning streak to 22 sessions and helped the Pakistani currency to close at its highest in a couple of months.

Lately, Pakistani rupee emerged as world's top-performing currency against USD, with staggering appreciation of nearly 10 percent.