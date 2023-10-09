Visa-free entry to 50 countries: This Muslim country offers diverse travel choice

KUWAIT - In a significant development, Kuwaiti passport holders have gained visa-free access to a total of 50 countries, as confirmed by an official memorandum.

The information was provided in response to a query raised by MP Osama Al Zaid, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah furnishing the specifics regarding Kuwaiti nationals' current visa privileges.

As per the response, Kuwaiti travelers can now make a trip to a diverse range of nations without the need for prior visa arrangements.

This means they can travel to 10 European countries, Australasia and neighboring regions, seven in Asia, four in Africa, 13 in the Americas, and 13 Arab countries. Such access is expected to not only streamline international travel for Kuwaiti citizens but also enhance global connectivity.

For those who prefer electronic visa channels, 11 countries extend this option to Kuwaiti citizens, spanning four European nations, three Asian countries, two African states, and two in the Americas.

As far as on-arrival visas are concerned, 32 nations offer such facilities to Kuwaitis, further simplifying the process for travelers. These on-arrival visa nations encompass five in Australasia and nearby regions, 12 in Asia, 13 in Africa, one in the Americas, and one Arab country, Gulf News reported.

Although the situation seems much favorable, there remain 104 countries where Kuwaiti passport holders are still required to obtain visas through embassies or approved offices. This comprises 36 European nations, seven in Australasia and its neighboring regions, 10 in Asia, 28 in Africa, 20 in the Americas, and three Arab countries.

The region Australasia is a region that comprises Australia, New Zealand and some neighboring islands in the Pacific Ocean.

It bears mentioning that Kuwait, a prosperous Gulf nation, houses a population of approximately 4.5 million residents. With an average annual salary of around $48,000, it ranks among the world's top nations in terms of wealth per capita. Its geographical landscape, characterized by arid deserts and a picturesque coastline along the Arabian Gulf, offers a unique contrast.

In terms of tourism, Kuwait attracts over 2 million visitors annually, drawn by its rich cultural heritage and modern urban marvels. This influx contributes significantly to the nation's economy. With a blend of economic affluence, natural beauty, and cultural richness, Kuwait stands as a distinguished destination in the Arabian Peninsula.