British HC meets Pak women cricketers ahead of English men team’s visit to Pakistan

LAHORE – With the English men’s cricket team arriving in Pakistan this month, the British High Commissioner Christian Turner yesterday met women cricketers here at the Gaddafi Stadium and hoped a tour of England women’s cricket team would follow soon.

The English men’s cricket team will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play seven T20 internationals in September followed by three international test matches in December. This year also marks 75 years of Pak-UK relations. As the Pakistan and English cricket boards finalise arrangements, the High Commissioner met PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and thanked him for his support for the upcoming tour.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner said: “We are thrilled to have the men’s cricket team tour Pakistan. At the same time, the UK is committed to promoting inclusivity and gender equality in sports and would love to see the talented women I met today go head to head with the English women’s team. We are Ek Saath (together).”

The High Commissioner also wished good luck to Pakistan men’s team in the Asia Cup. He later met a player of women’s cricket team, Nida Dar, and underscored UK’s commitment to promote inclusivity and gender equality in sports.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July-August this year saw the largest contingent of Pakistani women take part with women’s cricket featured in the Games for the first time. Fouzia Younis, Head of Communications and Public Policy at the British High Commission, later received bowling and batting tips from Nida Dar.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner also visited Lahore Qalandars High Performance Centre, where he was welcome by Qalandars CEO Atif and his team. The High Commissioner praised the centre terming it one of the best cricketing facilities in the country and hoped that the country would also get future cricket stars from this cricketing nursery.