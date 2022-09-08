Pakistan polo team takes on India on Sep 9 in Johannesburg

LAHORE – Team Pakistan is all geared up for its first match against India on Friday (September 9, 2022) at Inanda Polo Club, Johannesburg.

Pakistan polo team has practiced well ahead of its match against the arch-rivals and the players were hopeful of giving their best during the match against India.

Prior to their match with India, Pakistan polo team was invited for a welcome ceremony, where all the players were presented souvenirs by Mr. Nigel Pilling, President of South Africa Polo Association in the presence of Dr Mazhar Javed, Pakistan’s Ambassador to South Africa.

On behalf of Chairman Pakistan Polo Association, Dr Mazhar Javed and Brig (R) Bader Uz Zaman also presented souvenirs to South Africa Polo Association, Inanda Polo Club and Indian polo team.