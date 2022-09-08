USKT sends relief goods to flood victims
01:24 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
The University of Sialkot (USKT) has dispatched the first batch of thousands of tents and five tonnes of relief goods to the countrymen affected by the worst floods and rains. 

According to a spokesman of USKT, the University of Sialkot has also set up its base camp in Taunsa Sharif which is working for District Rajanpur Fazilpur Dera Ismail Khan and Rajhan. Chairman Board of Governors Faisal Manzoor and University of Sialkot Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younis said: “With the permission of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, we have set up camps in more than eight areas in the city, so that maximum aid can be given to the flood victims.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeed Al Hasan Chishti said that students are actively participating in this good cause and they are hopeful of sending more such relief goods to the flood affectees so that they may get the basic facilities in the first phase and later, some pragmatic steps will be taken for them to help them get back to the normal life.

