Umpires decided to call off the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India for today.

Now the game will resume from the same point tomorrow (Monday) with no overs lost.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the high-voltage clash. When the match was stopped due to rain, India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

At one stage it seemed that a 34-over match would be possible but rain once again returned to dash the hopes of cricket fans.

According to the playing conditions, the game will continue from this point tomorrow with no overs lost.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged playing XI for this high-voltage clash. Meanwhile, India have made two changes with one of them being forced after Shreyas Iyer picked up a spasm in the back moments before the toss and will be replaced by KL Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah has also replaced Mohammad Shami in India’s lineup.

After beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Super Four match, the Men in Green will look forward to continuing their excellent form in the Asia Cup.

“We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. Always, India-Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss.

Heavy showers are now pouring down at the R Premadasa Stadium as the expected rain plays spoilsport in a high-octane game between Asian Cricket giants.

Men in Blue are in command as India stand at 147/2 in 24 over. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stands firm against Pakistan's bowling attack and slammed his 50th ODI half-century.

He opened the innings with young-gun Shubman Gill who displayed A-game, putting India ahead in the early overs.

Earlier, Pakistani all rounder Shadab Khan gives his side first wicket, sending in form Rohit Sharma out for 56.

Shaheen Afridi struck to get the wicket of Shubman Gill, and Team Green was back in the hunt.

Rohit Sharma was 10 off 24 balls and has now hit fifty off just 42 balls. This is his 50th fifty and is only 20 runs away from getting to 10,000 ODI runs

Gill now inches closer to his fifty as plays the ball to cover and collects a single



That would be fifty for Gill and it is his eighth ODI fifty. It has come off just 37 balls with 10 fours to his count at a strike rate of 135. He has been the reason for India’s flying start



Pakistan have won the toss and have put India to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 blockbuster game being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan wins the toss and elects to field first in Colombo! ???? The pitch looks dry and promises early movement for the seamers, with spin likely to play a big role later on.



Last week, rain washed out the India vs Pakistan group-stage match in Pallekele therefore the focus will be on the rain gods this time.

However, this time the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

Rahul, Bumrah likely to return

If the weather clears up in Colombo today, India will test out the readiness of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI World Cup.

Rahul hasn't played in an ODI since March while Bumrah hasn't bowled in one since July. And in order to accommodate Rahul in the XI, India's team management might have to bench Ishan Kishan, who has reeled off four half-centuries in his last four innings in the format.

Pakistan Squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India Squad:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj