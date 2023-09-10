Search

Asia Cup 2023Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Rain-hit Pakistan-India match to resume tomorrow

Web Desk 08:55 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
PAKvIND
Source: PCB

Umpires decided to call off the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India for today.

Now the game will resume from the same point tomorrow (Monday) with no overs lost.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the high-voltage clash. When the match was stopped due to rain, India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

At one stage it seemed that a 34-over match would be possible but rain once again returned to dash the hopes of cricket fans.

According to the playing conditions, the game will continue from this point tomorrow with no overs lost.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged playing XI for this high-voltage clash. Meanwhile, India have made two changes with one of them being forced after Shreyas Iyer picked up a spasm in the back moments before the toss and will be replaced by KL Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah has also replaced Mohammad Shami in India’s lineup.

After beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Super Four match, the Men in Green will look forward to continuing their excellent form in the Asia Cup.

“We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. Always, India-Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged playing XI for this high-voltage clash. Meanwhile India have made two changes with one of them being forced after Shreyas Iyer picked up a spasm in the back moments before the toss and will be replaced by KL Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah has also replaced Mohammad Shami in India’s lineup.

Heavy showers are now pouring down at the R Premadasa Stadium as the expected rain plays spoilsport in a high-octane game between Asian Cricket giants.

Men in Blue are in command as India stand at 147/2 in 24 over. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stands firm against Pakistan's bowling attack and slammed his 50th ODI half-century.

He opened the innings with young-gun Shubman Gill who displayed A-game, putting India ahead in the early overs. 

Earlier, Pakistani all rounder Shadab Khan gives his side first wicket, sending in form Rohit Sharma out for 56.

Shaheen Afridi struck to get the wicket of Shubman Gill, and Team Green was back in the hunt.  

Rohit Sharma was 10 off 24 balls and has now hit fifty off just 42 balls. This is his 50th fifty and is only 20 runs away from getting to 10,000 ODI runs 

Gill now inches closer to his fifty as plays the ball to cover and collects a single 
 
That would be fifty for Gill and it is his eighth ODI fifty. It has come off just 37 balls with 10 fours to his count at a strike rate of 135. He has been the reason for India’s flying start 
  

Pakistan have won the toss and have put India to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 blockbuster game being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Last week, rain washed out the India vs Pakistan group-stage match in Pallekele therefore the focus will be on the rain gods this time.

However, this time the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

Rahul, Bumrah likely to return

If the weather clears up in Colombo today, India will test out the readiness of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI World Cup. 

Rahul hasn't played in an ODI since March while Bumrah hasn't bowled in one since July. And in order to accommodate Rahul in the XI, India's team management might have to bench Ishan Kishan, who has reeled off four half-centuries in his last four innings in the format.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

Pakistan Squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India Squad: 

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Ind vs Pak: What will be the weather in Colombo weather on 10 September 2023?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:29 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Colombo weather forecast: Will rain affect Pakistan vs India match ...

10:05 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

09:29 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India? Answer ...

07:16 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for Super Four match ...

06:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Pakistani sports climber Iqra Jilani sets sights on historic win at ...

05:10 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup: Babar Azam boasts Sri Lanka experience as edge over India ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan hands over demarche to Afghan diplomat, demands action against militants

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 10, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: