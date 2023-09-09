Karachi Weather Update today

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in most parts of Pakistan including the SouthEastern region of Sindh, and its provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours, PMD said on Saturday.
Amid the sultry weather, PMD predicted chances of rain-wind-thundershower at isolated places in Mirpur Khas, Chhor, Nagarparkar and surroundings, but there is downpour expected in Karachi.
On Saturday, Karachi's weather reached 31°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to touch 36°C today.
Humidity was recorded at around 78 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 9 which is high. Winds blew at 26km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.
Karachi’s air quality worsened to 37 on Saturday, which is fine.
The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
Synoptic Situation
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, PMD said, and predicted dry weather in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
