Karachi Weather Update today

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in most parts of Pakistan including the SouthEastern region of Sindh, and its provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours, PMD said on Saturday.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the sultry weather, PMD predicted chances of rain-wind-thundershower at isolated places in Mirpur Khas, Chhor, Nagarparkar and surroundings, but there is downpour expected in Karachi.

Karachi temperature today

On Saturday, Karachi's weather reached 31°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to touch 36°C today.

Humidity was recorded at around 78 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 9 which is high. Winds blew at 26km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 37 on Saturday, which is fine.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, PMD said, and predicted dry weather in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas.