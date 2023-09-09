Pakistan extends support to Morocco as deadly earthquake kills over 600

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended condolences to Morocco over the loss of lives from a massive earthquake that killed over 600 people on Friday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar conveyed condolences over damage and deaths caused by the catastrophic earthquake that struck the North African nation.

In a statement, the Pakistani premier mourned the tragic loss of lives resulting from the natural calamity and extended heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan government and its people. Kakar further also expressed his sympathies to the families affected by the quake.

In a social media post, the caretaker premier wrote about extending unity and support for the grief-stricken nation. He said our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.

PM Kakar also offered Islamabad’s unwavering support to the Moroccan population and government, assuring all possible assistance to help them with the quake.

Other Pakistani politicians including ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif also shared his grief over the devastations caused by the quake.