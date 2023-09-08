Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat, records protest over Chitral border post attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday summoned a senior Afghan diplomat and recorded its protest against the recent attacks carried out by Afghan militants on the Pakistan Army check posts in Chitral.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, four security personnel were martyred when Afghan militants attacked two check posts of the Pakistan Army across the Torkham Border in Chitral on September 6. Twelve militants were killed when the Pakistan Army retaliated.

Answering a question at the Friday's weekly briefing about the Sept 6 attack by the Afghan militants and closure of the Torkham Border crossing after the attack, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, "Pakistan is concerned about the recent incident that took place and the terrorist attack on military posts. We are engaged with the interim government of Afghanistan. We have shared our concerns with regards to the terrorist threat against Pakistan that emanates from the Afghan soil. This dialogue will continue. All these concerns and developments are relevant to the opening or closure of the border as well."

Commenting on US National Security Spokesman John Kirby's statement that $7 billion weapons are the leftovers of the Afghan National Army and not America, as claimed by Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, "With regard to the arms in Afghanistan, we are concerned that the large amount of weaponry that is available in Afghanistan and has now reached some terrorists entities as well, continues to pose a threat to Pakistan, especially when these terrorist entities attack Pakistani civilian and military targets. We do not want to blame anyone but the situation needs international attention. We hope all relevant parties would understand the responsibility that they have in this respect."

In a related development, a jirga or tribal council met in Chitral on Friday and expressed its resolve to fight shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army against the militants.